From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Aidoghie Paulinus and Okwe Obi, Abuja

At least, three military personnel that were part of the parade to mark the 2022 Democracy Day, collapsed at the Eagle Square yesterday in Abuja during the military parade.

The individuals, believed to be members of the different units of the military, apparently succumbed to pressure of work having been on their feet hours before the commencement of the exercise.

The colorful parade, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, was well under way when a bit of commotion broke out from behind one of the parties as some security and medical personnel were seen scrambling stretchers to move those who had collapsed for urgent medical attention.

They were rushed to the tents provided at the square for medical personnel where physicians successfully resuscitated them.

The parade was performed by four units which included the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police, with combat display by the Nigerian Army Female Corps, as well as traditional dance display representing the main ethnic groups in the country.

President Buhari, who was the Special Guest of Honour, carried out inspection of guards, which was followed by military/police march past in slow and quick time.

There was a combined silent drill display by the armed forces and police, a playlet performance before the advancing of the parade in review order.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was among the dignitaries that witnessed the occasion.

Babagana Kingibe, the running mate of the winner of the 1993 presidential election, M.K.O. Abiola, was introduced as former Vice President and requested to join in a group photograph with President Buhari, Jonathan, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Chief Justice of the Federation, Ibrahim Tanko, and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu.

