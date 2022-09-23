Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three policemen were said to have been abducted in broad daylight by some gunmen in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the police officers were abducted on Thursday at Wasinmi, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The police operatives, it was also learnt, had visited Ogun State from the Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, for an investigation.

They were said to have been duly booked at the police division in Wasinmi, before they left for their place of primary assignment.

A very liable source told our correspondent that the officers, led by Inspector Oladipo Olayemi, were waylaid on the road by their abductors, who accosted them at about 2:30pm.

It was further gathered that the commercial driver, who conveyed the cops escaped by the whiskers from the kidnappers.

Contacted, the Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that “people were kidnapped, but only one policeman is involved.“

Oyeyemi told our correspondent that the police is on the trail of the kidnappers, assuring that the victims would be rescued.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers. Do you think we are going to keep quiet? We will get them and rescue the victims unhurt”, he said.

He added that men of the anti-kidnapping unit are on the trail of the kidnappers.