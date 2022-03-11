From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Three persons have been remanded in a Correctional Centre by the Edo State High Court, for allegedly destroying a church property and illegally possessing fire arms.

They are to be remanded for initial period of 14 days pending the advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Ministry of Justice.

The accused persons, Sunny Ibude 50, Monday Osabuohien 42 and Godspower Igbinosun 36 were arraigned on charges bordering on illegal possession of fire arms, assault, damaging church fence, conspiracy among others.

The prosecuting counsel, I.K. Ekibade, briefed the court that the accused and others at large between February 22 and March 10 conspired among themselves and unlawfully entered Christ Embassy Church International located at kilometer 10 Benin-Sapele road and pulled down the fence valued N5 million.

He said the accused persons armed themselves with one pump action and locally made double barrel gun and other dangerous weapons and forcefully entered and possessed the land belonging to the church.

The accused person also conspired with others at large and unlawfully assaulted and caused body harm to one Desmond Apebeen, Clement Aikpokpo and Pastor Godfrey Esiegbe.

The accused pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to them.

The presiding judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, however remanded the accused person in prison custody and adjourned the case to March 29, for mentioning

