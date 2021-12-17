From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Tragedy occurred in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State after an early morning inferno claimed the lives of three siblings at about 1am on Friday.

Our correspondent gathered that the incidence occurred at a two bedroom apartment belonging to one Mr. Ochoche Ode at Jesus College quarters, killing his three children all at once.

Ode, it was gathered, also sustained severe burns on his face while trying to rescue his children to no avail even as their housemaid also sustained injury in the process.

Narrating the incidence, Ode said the fire was noticed at about 1am on Friday by his wife’s little sister who perceived the smell of something burning while the three kids were asleep in their room.

Ode, a teaching staff of Jesus College, Otukpo said he was sleeping in the other room of the house with his wife when they were alerted about the fire and he immediately made to come out to ascertain what was happening.

“Just when I was about going to find out what was going on, the fire surged, covering the whole room where the kids were sleeping and in an attempt to try to force myself into the room to rescue the children, my face got badly burnt.

The hapless father said all attempts by neighbours to put out the fire failed as they all watched helplessly while the three children were burnt to death.

It was also gathered that the charred remains of the three siblings have since been buried in Otukpo.

Reacting, Otukpo Local Government Chairman, George Alli who confirmed the incident described it as very unfortunate, noting that the cause of the fire was yet unknown at the time of the report.

He prayed God to comfort the family and heal those who were injured in the fire outbreak speedily.

When contacted, the Benue state police command through its Spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report.

