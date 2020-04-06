Jude Chinedu, Enugu

An uncompleted three-storey building located at Olympic Layout, Awkunanaw, within Enugu metropolis, has collapsed.

The building, which caved in on Sunday night, was said to have been marked for demolition by the Enugu Capital Development Authority (ECTDA) and would have been brought down last week if not for the current lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

An eyewitness said the sound of the collapse rattled residents of the area who scampered for safety thinking it was an explosion.

“When the building collapsed, we all thought it was a bomb. The sound was so loud. We were afraid so we ran for safety. It was later that we discovered that it was the building that fell,” said the witness.

Enugu State Chief Fire Officer, Mr Ohaa Okwudili, who was at the scene, expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the incident. He further confirmed that the building had been marked for demolition.