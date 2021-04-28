From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three suspected armed bandits have been killed during an exchange of gunfire with policemen at Tomatar area of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene in a statement on Wednesday, the bandits were trailed to their camp at a forest in the area.

“On 28th April, 2021 at about 0200hrs, an identified bandits camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbacher Council ward, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area was raided by operatives of Benue state Police command.

“During the operation, there was a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the police and bandits. Consequently, three (3) of the bandits were arrested with bullet wounds while other suspects fled with injuries.

Anene added that the injured suspects were rushed to hospital where they were subsequently confirmed dead by the doctors.

She said corpses of the deceased suspected bandits have been deposited at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, in Makurdi while exhibit were also recovered from them

The recovered exhibits, according to the PPRO include; two (2) AK47 riffles loaded with twenty-nine (29) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, cutlasses, a bunch of substances suspected to be charms and knives.

Whilenoting that effort was ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects, Anene urged the people Sankara to cooperate with the police by providing any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects at large.