Fred Itua, Abuja

An angry mob in the early hours of Monday lynched and burned three suspected kidnappers to death in Abuja. The incident happened at about 8:30 am in the Dutse Alhaji area of Abuja.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Sun thant luck ran out on the three suspects when the mother of a little girl who had been snatched raised the alarm. The traffic jam in the area prevented the suspected kidnappers from escaping, witnesses say.

The incident, which occurred in front of the popular Dutse market, attracted onlookers who quickly intervened and forcibly stopped the fleeing vehicle of the suspects.

The three suspects were beaten to a state of stupor and set ablaze. The late intervention of security agents could not save them.

Their escape vehicle was also burnt.

The dead suspects are reported to have been two men and a woman.

WARNING: HIGHLY GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING CONTENT BELOW. NSFW