Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Three fraudsters who specialized in tele-banking frauds have been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a Kano magistrate court.

The convicts, Yusuf Hassan, Bilal Musa Ibrahim and Salisu Ibrahim, were charged with criminal conspiracy, mischief and attempt to commit criminal fraud contrary to the provisions of Section 97, 334 and 95 of the Penal Code laws.

According to the First Information Report filed at Magistrate Court 52 , Nomansland, Kano, the suspects had infiltrated the network of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) intending to swap the sim cards of unsuspecting bank customers in order to retrieve their private banking details.

The prosecution, led by Barrister Rabiu .I. Mohammed of the NSCDC, told the court that the Corps was alerted of the crime by the management of the Commission of an infiltration into their communication network, saying that they promptly swung into action and arrested the suspects at their base along Farm Centre area in the state capital.

He added that four other accomplices, who are resident in Lagos State, were still at large

The accused persons confessed to the commission of the crime and pleaded for leniency.

The magistrate, Haulatu Magaji, committed the suspects to six month in prison on each of the three-count charge or an option of a fine of N10,000 on each of the count.