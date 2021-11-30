From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A university don, Mamman Saba Abdulkadir, has identified three categories of youth that are a threat to Northern Nigeria’s socio-political development, saying they are a time bomb to the society if they are not actively engaged.

Abdulkadir, a senior lecturer in the Department of History and International Studies, Faculty of Education and Arts at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University in Lapai, Niger State, also noted that God forgives no one for improper political decisions in electing democratic leaders for the nation because larger society suffers for such bad decision.

In a paper he presented at the Kaduna Polytechnic Alumni Association during its Bi-Annual General Meeting/General Assembly, the University Don also said that youth employment in the Northern region could not be achieved unless a permanent solution is found to an improper political decision, over dependency on government jobs, improper education, choice of field of studies or career like public administration, among others.

The paper was titled “The Influence of Alumni Association on Youth Empowerment in Northern Region”.

Identifying the three types of youth in the north, the University Don said, “Three categories of unemployed youth have been identified, namely, Unemployed Graduates, Unemployed Secondary School Leavers, and Unemployed Uneducated Youth.

“Unemployment Graduate is the worst form of unemployment in any economy. To me, this problem can be traced to the missing between labour market requirements and fields of studies by the graduates. In addition, graduate unemployment in Northern Region is aggravated by over-reliance on white-collar jobs which is in short supply.

“The Secondary School Leavers who roam the streets with little or no hope of survival, as a result of lack of financial support to further their studies or deficiency in WAEC or NECO Examination. This category of unemployed youth poses a great threat to the development of this region.

“The last category of unemployed Youth coined as the unemployed uneducated youth constitute the largest part of the unemployed population and certainly the most dangerous. This group constitutes a time bomb to society if not actively engaged.

“Generally speaking, majority of the Youth are neglected and under-utilized, despite their potentials and capacity. As a result, they are willing and readily available instruments of instability in society.

“You will agree with me that, some of the youth that engages in political violence, drugs and other social vices voluntarily submit themselves to this situation as a means of registering their discontent and dissatisfaction.

“The consequences of this pool of youth who are neither employed nor in the school system are a threat and detrimental to the democratic process in the region.

“I strongly call upon all the Alumni of Kaduna Polytechnic to ensure that the hands of our youth are rescued from the devil through various empowerment programmes since a busy mind is not prone to temptation.

“Empowerment can be described as increasing the economic, political, social, educational, or spiritual strength of individuals and communities. It is a means through which an individual or community is assisted or encouraged to be self-employed or self-sufficient.

“Empowering the youth is like saving in the bank that cannot be affected by any theft. That is, the outcome of such an investment cannot all be consumed in totality. Youth empowerment is of good importance to society as well as the empowered (The Youth).

“If this is achieved, the future prosperity of Northern Region is secured. By implication, we are going to have responsible, reasonable and accountable individuals who will take charge and manage top offices in the future in accordance with the popular statement ‘the youth are the leaders of tomorrow.'”

