From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three young men were reportedly killed early hours of Sunday during a fight at a birthday party in Odoba community of Ogbadibo Local government area of Benue State.

According to the Youth leader of Ogbadibo, Chief Manex Agada, trouble started when a young man from Obu Branch who attended the said birthday party got into an argument with some youths from

Odoba.

The argument was said to have soon degenerated to a fight during which the young man from Obu was killed.

Agada said on hearing about the death of the young man, his friends immediately mobilized and stormed Odoba in a retaliatory manner, killing two other young men and burning some houses.

“The young man that was first killed is from Obu branch and the two guys that were later killed are from odoba community in Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue state, the Youth leader said.

He added that at the time of this report, stakeholders in the area including traditional rulers, community leaders, the police among others were already on top of the situation and that the area was calm.

Our correspondent gathered that one of the deceased victims Odoba was planning to bury his father on Thursday this week.

Confirming the report, the Ogbadibo Council boss, Prince Samuel Onu said the matter was cult related and that he had already directed that the remains of the victim’s be buried immediately.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

