A 34-year-old contribution collector, Happy Ademosun, who allegedly defrauded 17 traders of N1.6 million under false pretences, was on Tuesday docked before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court.

Ademosun, whose residential address was not stated, is standing trial on a 32-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Rosemary Ehimegbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from May 5 to Aug. 30 at No.7 Balogun St., Gbara Lekki in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.

Ehimegbe said that the defendant fraudulently obtained a total sum of N1.6 million from 17 traders involved in monthly contribution.

“The defendant posed as contribution coordinator and swindled 17 traders of the money they contributed monthly.

“Among the swindled traders were: Eva Peters, Gift Njoku, Lilian Uba, Queen Bernard and Treasure Eluke,” she said.

Ehimegbe said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Adeshina, granted the defendant bail of N350, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeshina ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for mention. (NAN)