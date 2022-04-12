By Lukman Olabiyi

People would not forget the 13th colloquim of the former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in a hurry. The cancellation of the event and the reasons for doing that are obviously going to remain in the minds of many especially the array of dignitaries who graced the event held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The ill-fated colloquim was titled ‘Pivoting Nigeria into the New World Order: Imperatives of Good Governance’.

The crowd of dignitaries who came from far and near was huge and they converged for only one reason; to honour the political icon and bridge builder, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who recently turned 70.

But the unexpected happened when the former Lagos governor in an unprecedented manner announced to the bewildered dignitaries the cancellation of the event. He said it was a mark of respect for victims of the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Tinubu explained that he cancelled the ceremony in utter sensitivity to the national mood, saying he could not roll out the drums when the country should be united in mourning the tragedy of the train bombing, which claimed many lives and left others critically injured and hospitalised.

On Monday, March 28, the train was bombed by suspected terrorists along Abuja-Kaduna Road, killing at least eight people. Those who lost their lives included Trade Union Congress (TUC) Secretary-General, Musa Ozigi-Lawal, Kwara TUC Chairman, Akin Akinsola, National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) Director, Abdul Isa Kofar-Mata and a dentist, Dr. Chinelo.

Tinubu, who got to the colloquium with his wife, Senator Oluremi, said as a statesman and senior citizen, he could not be hosting dignitaries from all walks of life for a birthday ceremony when the country was bereaved.

He said: “For me to be here celebrating, dancing and enjoying myself, does not speak of me as a senior citizen of this country. I ask that the cleric should go and pray; this event should not be holding.

“I have consulted with people you see around me here, they have agreed with me, I have subscribed myself to their suggestion that this event be cancelled. We pray for the souls of those that departed prematurely, we pray that God will help us to win the war against terrorists and set Nigeria on the right part.”

He took the hard decision when the hall was already filled to the brim. Statesmen, top government officials, captains of industries, monarchs, clerics, politicians, diplomats, and other dignitaries, who came from across the six zones and abroad, joined relations, associates and disciples of the eminent politician for the ceremony organised by the Lagos State government.

The guest speaker, Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, and the panel discussants were already on ground.

Apart from the host, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and other dignitaries, including Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his Osun counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Senator Abu Ibrahim, former Niger State Deputy Governor, Musa Ibeto, Senator Kashim Shettima, T.A. Gwazo and Senator Ibikunke Amosu were already seated. Others were business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Femi Otedola, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the representative to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Andrew Adejo, APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo. The rest were the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

At exactly 2.42pm when Tinubu stormed the venue, amid cheers by guests who rose to welcome him, two clerics, Sheihk Suleimon Abou-Nolla, Chief Imam of Lagos, and Bishop Stephens Adeegbite, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter immediately rendered their opening prayers, signalling the commencement of the programme.

Rev. Adegbite, who brought felicitations from the CAN president and Southwest chairman, prayed for robust health and long life for the APC stalwart.

Eulogising Tinubu, the priest recalled his giant strides as governor for eight years, adding that he is a kind and generous giver, who the nation can depend on for leadership.

But few minutes after, Tinubu, consulted with many dignataries including Ganduje, Sanwo-Olu and former Ogun State Governor, Segun Osoba, and on coming back, the co-anchor of the event, Mr Gbenga Adeyinka announced that the former Lagos governor had a message for the gathering. It was at that point that Tinubu accompanied by Kano Sate governor, Lagos State Governor, and former Ogun State Governor, Segun Osoba, went straight to the podium to make the announcement.

Hale and hearty, the APC national leader, thanked God for attaining 70 but

lamented that the programme had to be cancelled, having learnt about the bombing that terminated the lives of many passengers in the ill-fated train.

Tinubu, who called for a minute silence in honour of the departed, urged clerics and other Nigerians to intensify their prayers for the peace and stability of the country.

So, it is no longer news that the colloquim was cancelled but what has remained a major issue of discourse is the calibre of people that were already seated at the event. Many give kudos to Tinubu for showing patriotism and statesmanship in calling off the colourful event.