Fast rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Jeffrey Figbele, has once again got fans and music lovers chained to the rhythm, as he kicks off 2020 with a list of chart-topping smash hits. Amongst the latest release is his new single titled “Fall in Love” which has left fans basking in the euphoria of the new hit.



The Nigerian-born Afropop singer who came into limelight following a series of collaborations and singles including “Fagbana”, “Club Controller”, “Telenova”, to name but a few, has been rated as one of Nigeria’s hottest upcoming artists as his music continues to gain widespread recognition within and outside Nigeria.

On the new song “Fall in Love”, the artist sings of heated romance, admiration, and eventually falling in love. It is believed that the song is destined to resonate with fans as various social media platforms have been lit up with the tract just few days after its release.

Jeffrey Figbele, also a philanthropist and an entrepreneur, is said to be the founder of JF Constructions LTD. He hails from Delta State and he attended the Royal Jordanian Air Academy.