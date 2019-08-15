Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The popular juju music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, did what he knew how to do best at the wedding reception of two lawyers in Ibadan on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The couple are Halimat Adepeju Adeniran, daughter of Dr Gani Adeniran, Department of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan and Habeeb Olanrewaju Giwa.

Members of the bench in attendance included Justices Moshood Abass and Aderonke Aderemi of Oyo State High Court. Also, senior members of the Bar included Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Chief Yusuf Alli (SAN), former Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ojo Adedayo and deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan.

Chief Iman of University of Ibadan Central Mosque, Mufutau Oloyede Abdul-Rahmon, admonished the couple to love each other, and not shirk away from their responsibilities to build a veritable home. He warned parents to limit their influence on the couple and should not be involved in running the couple’s home for them. The cleric also enjoined the couple to learn how to settle their differences between each other, and should limit interference from the third party.

The iconic juju musician, Evangelist Obey, was already on the stage when the reception started at the UI International Conference Centre. Justice Hellen Ogunwumiju of the Court of Appeal who chaired the reception said:

“Bride and groom, anytime you think of misbehaving to each other, you should remember that all of us – old women and men, that gathered for this wedding, and that witnessed your wedding. Do the right thing always and love each other continually.”

The bride’s father, Dr. Adeniran also advised the couple: “We all know what keeps homes. We all keep our homes, and that is how we are able to train them. I have three girls and they listen to us, which is why they have been able to excel. God gave me three girls – a lawyer, a doctor and an engineer. Then God tops it with a good wife.”

The bridegroom, also shed light on how he met his wife: “I hail from Giwa family in Saki, Oyo State. I met my wife sometime in 2015 through a friend. She got to know me first before I even got to meet her at all.

“She saw my picture in a WhatsApp group and commented: ‘Who is this fine boy?’ I saw the comment and I did not comment. Then, what we were discussing on the platform on that day was not related to sarcasm. I just ignored the post. I never made any effort to enquire about the person that wanted to know more about me.

“After a while, a friend of mine put up her picture on her birthday. I saw it and I also commented: ‘Who is this beautiful damsel?’ I did not have any option than to tell my friend that I would like to meet the lady. Right there, I concluded that the extent of beauty I am looking for in a woman, she possesses it already. But I still needed to know her very much. So, I decided to take it cool.

“So, we communicated throughout 2015 until she left Nigeria for a Master’s Programme in the United Kingdom. After that, communication ceased, except once in a while on the social media. When she came back from UK, we met again in court accidentally, and I asked her ‘You this girl, you ran away for your Masters without telling me.’

“She told me it was not planned. She said it so discreet and I said no problem. Since then, we have been talking. She was no longer running away, and I was making advances towards her. After a while, she started to see reasons that I actually love her. Sometime in 2018, she agreed to date me, and that was after a year that I have been chasing after her. For me and my wife, we can accommodate our excesses. Most importantly, we have learnt not to communicate our issues with anybody.”

But how did he propose to his wife? The bridegroom answered: “I told her from the onset that I wanted to marry her. She lectures at Osun State University, Ifetedo campus. So, I go to Ifetedo every weekend to meet her because I love her so much.”

Dignitaries at the reception also included Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Dawud Akinola; Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi; former Registrar, UI, Chief Mojisola Ladipo; former Head of Service and Secretary to Oyo State Government, Chief Oladiti Ladapo; former Vice Chancellor, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Prof Adeniyi Gbadegesin; former Ambassador of Nigeria to Germany, Prof Tunde Adeniran and former Nigerian Ambassador to Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi.

The roll call also included wife of former governor of Oyo State, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja; an Emeritus Prof of English Language, UI, Prof Ayo Bamgbose; former Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof Abiodun Ilesanmi; former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbarumi; former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Dr. Akin Onigbinde (SAN); former goalkeeper of the Super Eagles, Ike Sorunmu and Prof Tajudeen Akanji, Director, Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, UI.