Tosin Ajirire and Damiette Braide

It was a 3-day carnival of music, dance, lecture and culture at the just concluded 4th edition of African Drum Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State from Thursday April 25 to Saturday April 27, 2019.

Organised by the Ogun State government and themed: ‘Drumming the Future’, the festival attracted participants from 27 African countries as well as cultural troupes from Nigeria and Europe.

Declaring the festival open, Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun explained that the festival was a platform aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the people of Ogun state as well as stamp Nigeria on the world map.

Exhibitions

One of the early signposts of the festival was the unveiling of ‘Adire Ogun’ held at Mitros Residences, Ibara GRA, Abeokuta. At the launch, the governor reiterated how the state has become a cynosure of all eyes when it comes to traditional Adire costumes.

“Adire has become a badge of honour in the state and the country at large. Adire is our own and we must give it a unique touch and the seal will further affirm our unique way of doing things,” he said.

Some Ogun State indigenous artistes, who have lived exemplary lives through their arts, were honoured with another exhibition that took place at Olumo Rock. They included sakara exponents, Yusuf Olatunji and Oseni Ejire; apala maestros, Haruna Ishola and Ayinla Omowura; waka queens, Batile Alake and Salawa Abeni; fuji icons, Wasiu Ayinde Barrister and Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka K1 De Ultimate.

Others were Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, juju exponents, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, Emperor Wale Olateju, and Joseph Asamu Elegbede as well as theatre guru, Hubert Adedeji Ogunde, and composer, Fela Sowande

According to the curator, the iconic personalities “have succeeded in bringing recognition to the country and Ogun State by creating amazing artistic works that have been recognized and celebrated globally”.

Roundtable at The Rock

Enlightening and refreshing could best describe the roundtable conference held at Olumo Rock, as part of the festival activities. The event, which witnessed participants from several African countries and graced by festival consultant, Professor Wole Soyinka, had Governor Amosun emphasising the need for Africans to educate themselves about the essence of drums.

“We should educate ourselves about the essence of drums. The role it has played in African life. Drum does a lot of things for us and the festival has come to stay,” he stated.

On the part of the conference chairman, drum is a major instrument that connects all Africans and those in the Diaspora, even as Soyinka said if anybody could unite the arts, it’s the African society.

Kuti Heritage Museum

Aside exhibitions, conferences, fashion shows, rocking on the rock, wakathon and train ride; a major highlight of the African Drum Festival was the unveiling of the Kuti Heritage Museum.

Refurbished by the Ogun State government, Governor Amosun while unveiling the house located at Isabo, Abeokuta, said the monument was part of his administration’s efforts to celebrate and honour the sons and daughters of Ogun State, as well as preserve the cultural heritage of the state.

Speaking during the ceremony attended by government officials, festival participants and celebrities including Yeni Kuti, Soyinka revealed that he couldn’t have been what he is today if not for the ceaseless beatings and strict discipline he got from his uncle, Rev. Oludotun Ransome Kuti, father of Afrobeat icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

According to him, growing up in his uncle’s house and spending two years as a student of Abeokuta

Grammar School where the Reverend was the principal was tough and hellish.

“I remember my uncle, Rev. Ransome Kuti. I remember that he wielded the big cane, which made us what we are today. Two years were more than enough to tune me up. I spent two years at Abeokuta Grammar School, which to him, was ‘Ajebutter’ school (school for silver spoon kids),” he recalled.

The Nobel laureate, however, advised parents not to spare the rod no matter the campaign against child abuse. “To maintain discipline, parents should not spare the rod. Forget all the talk about child abuse,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Kuti family, Ms Yemisi Kuti commended the governor and noted that integrity, hardwork, selflessness and patriotism exhibited by her family was the reason the government honoured them.

Epicenter of action

The amphitheater located at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta was the epicenter of action throughout the duration of the festival. Filled to capacity daily, troupes with assorted drums that depicted their ethnicity and cultural diversity took turns to perform at the venue. It was a dramatic moment seeing all the participating countries and troupes playing the drums rhythmically and performing energetically to the admiration of the audience.

Dignitaries, Nollywood stars and top Yoruba traditional rulers added glamour and panache to the festival. They included Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo among others. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed represented the federal government.

Grand finale

The crown prince of Afrobeat, Seun Anikulapo-Kuti drew the curtain on the festival on Saturday night with a thrilling performance that left the audience asking for more.

The grand finale also witnessed the crowning of the Best African Troupe (Ghana), which went home with $5,000. The troupe from Chad emerged the first runner-up, receiving $3,000 while Benin Republic was the second runner-up, going home with $2,000.

Morocco came first in the Individual and Master Drummer category, winning $3,000. Cote d’Ivoire came second earning $2,000 while South Africa took the third position with $1,000.

Gombe State came top in the Best State Troupe category, smiling to the bank with N2 million, Kwara State emerged the second runner-up with N1 million while Ondo State was pronounced the third runner-up with N500,000.

The Special Recognition awards for African Countries respectively went to Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria, Togo, Mali, Haiti, Morocco, Cameroun, Senegal, Congo, and Tunisia. They all went home with $1,000 each.

For the Independent Troupes category, Ekenimi came first and went home with N2 million, Yato came second, earning N1 million while Foyo came third and became N500,000 richer.

The host, Ogun State Cultural Troupe, was not left out in the prize galore. Alongside nine others, the troupe won Special Recognition award, earning N500,000 each.