The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has reacted to fake news being circulated on some social media platforms accusing him of advocating the throwing of eggs and sachet (‘pure’) water at poor-performing leaders.

Speaking to Airport Correspondents who sought his views on the news at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport yesterday, Obi said: “It is rather unfortunate and demeaning that some mischief-makers decided to distort my comments as the Special Guest at the installation of the new President of Onitsha Chambers of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture last Thursday.

“ I honoured the invitation as a trader who values whatever businessmen or organizations do for the good of society. I recall that in his Key-Note Address, Chief OsitaChidoka spoke about things not going well in the country; specifically lamenting the deteriorating state of Onitsha town and unedifying issues surrounding Anambra Airport. The irony of his speech was that he even pointed out what I ought to have done when I was Governor which I did not do.

“To my mind, he spoke well in his belief that what the people owe their past and present leaders is to tell them the truth for them to perform better in the overall interest of the country”.

Obi, who said he did not want to talk at the event, revealed how the organizers and Chairman of the event, Chief Godwin Okeke(GUO) persuaded him to address the gathering; insisting that those in attendance wanted to hear him speak.