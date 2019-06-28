Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, yesterday, allowed visitors, especially Nigerian journalists, to freely interact with the players.

Coming a day after securing second round qualification ticket, the coach decided that the players can grant interviews freely without any inhibitions.

According to the team’s media officer , Toyin Ibitoye, yesterday’s training was light, hence, the coach felt the players could grant interviews and briefly interact with Nigerians who had come to appreciate them.

However, Ibitoye said today’s training would be close to the public, adding that Ni ute opportunity to briefly meet with the players on Saturday, before the team’s press conference at the Alexandria Stadium later in the day.