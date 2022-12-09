From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Kaduna State, Dr. Mahuda Isah, has noted that thuggery, fake news and other negative tendencies have been identified as threats to the election if proactive measures are not taken.

To this end, Dr. Isah called on stakeholders to ensure they prevent any electoral violence in the forthcoming elections.

The REC spoke during an interactive session with stakeholders in Kaduna, yesterday. He said all eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9am to 3pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

He said INEC Kaduna office was ready to commence distribution of PVCs, adding that, over 8,000 BVAS machines have been received.

“As major stakeholders in the business of elections, I wish to urge you all that this meeting will increase our capacity and skills to come up with modalities of preventing and or mitigating the escalation of any electoral violence and conflict in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Let me assure you of the Commission’s readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible, inclusive and acceptable elections in 2023.

“With the use of the BVAS, coupled with amendments in the Electoral Act 2022, I haven’t the slightest doubt that the 2023 general elections will be a huge success. But this is achievable only with your collective cooperation”.

On enlightenment, the INEC commissioner said: “We have been in the media for quite a while undertaking jingles in local languages, interviews/programmess by senior staff of the state office of the commission, vehicles are also being deployed, traversing all the nooks and crannies of the state for enlightening the public on the activities of the commission”

On election materials, he said, both sensitive and non-sensitive materials have so far been received, including p over 8000 BVAS Machines, Voting Cubicles and Ballot Boxes according to the number of Polling Units (PUs).