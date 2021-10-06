From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Leader of Etche Local Government Area Legislative Assembly, Rivers State, Mrs. Cynthia Nwala, has been battered by thugs, on alleged order of the council boss.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened on Monday, after the legislative assembly of the council had finished sitting.

Daily Sun further gathered that the Chief Security Officer of the LGA had led the group that attacked the leader of the assembly, to retrieve the legislative mace alleged to be in possession of the assembly leader.

It was also learned that the thugs had destroyed a car belonging to the female lawmaker, and as well tore her cloth.

A source, who did not want her name in the media, said: “She (Nwala) was stripped naked and her car damaged by the chief security officer.

Meanwhile, the victim, Nwala, alleged that she was attacked by a security personnel of the council, adding that the legislative assembly’s mace was also taken from her.

However, the Chairman of the Council, Obinna Anyanwu, denied that the CSO to the council attacked the female lawmaker, adding that he (CSO) only joined others within the Council to restore normalcy over clashes between the lawmakers.

The chairman, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Robinson Oluor, explained that disagreement emanated between the lawmakers and that the leader of the house attempted to move away with the assembly’s mace before she was intercepted.

