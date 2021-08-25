From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Thugs numbering over 50, yesterday, attacked the member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Obinna Ichita, during a town hall meeting with his constituents in Aba.

Some journalists who went to cover the meeting were not speared in the attack.

Trouble started when during the meeting, the lawmaker accused the state government of abandoning roads in his constituency, adding that there were no good roads in Aba South.

He gave the state government a seven day ultimatum after which members of the state constituency will embark on protest over the poor state of roads in the area.

The thugs who immediately stormed the venue of the meeting in a five white Hummar buses, armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, disrupted the meeting as the lawmaker fled on sighting the rampaging thugs.

Many people including journalists suffered injuries while the thugs took over the venue of the meeting as policemen attached to the lawmaker also fled to safety.

Addressing his supporters after the incident; Ichita assured that the incident would not deter him from demanding what is due to his constituency.

“We were not violent, we didn’t fight anybody and we were very peaceful. Not long ago, they came here to attack me and my constituents.

“Before now, I had already informed the world that there is a threat to my life. I have petitioned the National Security Adviser, I informed the Commissioner of Police, I also informed the Director of State Security. We were just having a town hall meeting and they came and attacked us and destroyed our vehicles.

“Thy carted away our valuables. My vehicle has been destroyed. We had a resolution that we are giving the state government seven days ultimatum to fix roads in Aba South constituency. After the seven day, we will embark on protest in Aba. We will make official reports, but I want to assure them that they can never do this again”, Ichita warned.