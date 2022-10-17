By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the attack on his supporters during a campaign rally in Kaduna today.

Atiku in a Tweet on his verified Twitter Handle said ”We have just emergency reports of attacks on PDP supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP rally in Kaduna State”.

This, he said, is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

The PDP Presidential Candidate however urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.