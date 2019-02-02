Okey Sampson, Aba

Suspected thugs allegedly hired by a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Abia State on Thursday night attacked the convoy of the former governor of the state and All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia North senatorial candidate for the coming election, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

The attack which took place at Etitiama Nkporo, the hometown of the state deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu makes it the second time in three weeks that Kalu would be attacked in the course of his campaign tour by thugs allegedly hired by the PDP.

In the latest attack, he had gone to Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government to campaign and on his way back, on getting to Etitiama Amurie, the thugs who had laid in wait, attacked his convoy.

They tried to harm Kalu and members of his team but their attempts were fiercely resisted by security personnel attached to the former governor when they fought back, making the hoodlums to take to their heels.

Reacting to the incident, an aide to Kalu, Peter Eze, condemned the act and warned chieftains of the PDP against violence and taking the law into their own hands.

Eze said no amount of violence and attacks will deter Kalu from campaigning in the area and winning the Abia North senatorial seat.

Kalu while campaigning in the area earlier in the day had told the people it was disappointing that Oko Chukwu having been in government for 16 years could not attract a single project to his community and urged the people to distance themselves from him politically. He enumerated some of the projects he executed in Nkporo when he was governor to include the Item/Nkporo Road and their electricity project.

He also informed them of the road he attracted to the community recently whose contract has been awarded by NDDC, stressing that work would soon begin on the road. He urged the people to vote for him for more projects to come their way.