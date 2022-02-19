From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Some hours to the primary election of the hoodlums on Friday evening chased a bus belonging to Osun State Government and attacked the driver.
The incident happened at the Owode-Ede area around 10 pm.
It was gathered that the hoodlums chased the bus till the driver was caught around Palm Crest Hotel Junction, Owode-Ede.
The bus with registration number 52C-09 OS had the inscription of ‘Ruwesa Osun Govt’ on it.
The hoodlums also shattered the windscreen of the vehicle and damage the two sides mirrors. The door of the vehicle was also damaged by the thugs.
An eyewitness who simply identified as Tope, said “the thugs were armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons. The injured driver, the thugs were saying, ‘Oyetola is an ingrate and needed to be dealt with’. It was like a drama, it was only the driver that was inside the bus. The thugs thought politicians were inside the vehicle.”
He said the driver has been taken to the hospital for treatment
