PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

A presenter with Albarka Radio in Bauchi, Ibrahim Bababa, has been attacked by hoodlums on Wednesday while on duty.

Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums stormed the radio station on that fateful day and attacked the radio presenter while performing his duty in the station’s studio.

He was said to have been beaten by the hoodlums who also broke his computer.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State council has condemned the attack on the Albaraka radio presenter.

The council in a press release signed by its Secretary Yakubu Lame, said the union found it necessary to condemn the act because it was carried out while the member was discharging his professional duty.

“During an emergency State Working Committee meeting of the union, members unanimously described as unacceptable, how hoodlums could gain access into a broadcast studio and successfully carry out their nefarious activities,” the NUJ said in a release

“While we share in the grief of the attacked member, we wish to state unequivocally that the attack on journalists as a way of venting anger is uncalled for,” it added.

The council further described the attack as despicable, cruel and barbaric, adding that taking the action would be inimical to the interest of those who viewed journalists as the fountain of seeking redress anytime they were persecuted.

The council also reminded the general public that journalists are working to protect the interests of people and, therefore, do not deserve such treatment.

“While we appeal to the security agencies to take effective measures for better protection of journalists in their assignments, the council hereby directs its esteemed members to shun all activities of any political party who could not provide the barest minimum security for journalists who are reporting their activities.”

Our correspondent gathered that the attack on the radio presenter might have to do with his point-blank programme called “Gatarin Gwari.”