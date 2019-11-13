The Kogi State chairman of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), Mouktar Atima was beaten to stupor even as thugs, yesterday, blocked the governorship candidate of the party from entering the venue of the meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for all the political parties and their candidates to sign a peace accord.

Atima, it was learnt was dragged out from his seat by the thugs in the full glare of the security agencies including the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, and the state governor,

Yahaya Bello along with other governorship candidates who were deliberating on how the Saturday election should be held peacefully.

It was learnt, that Natasha Apoti who came late to the programme when everybody had already seated was the one who was first attacked as she made effort to enter the Hall of the venue of the peace meeting at the Idrinana hotel, Lokoja.

The hoodlums who were said to have gathered at the entrance of the backseat were said to have surged forward to attack her but for her security aides who swiftly whisked her away.