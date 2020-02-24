Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs at the weekend invaded a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Emu-Unor community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The hoodlums disrupted the meeting shooting indiscriminately, as those in attendance scampered for safety, a development that caused tension in the sleepy community.

The invasion left on its trail the death of one person suspected to be one of the thugs while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries suffered from gun shot.

It was gathered that the meeting was being held at the private residence of one of the party leaders in the area, in preparation for the forthcoming ward congress.

“They came in large number with the intention to disrupt the meeting and in the process, they opened fire, but the bullets hit one of the thugs,” a local source volunteered.

According to the source who identified the deceased as Onyeka, the situation was brought under control by a team of policemen who were on patrol in the area.

The source added that one of the thugs was swiftly arrested, adding that the body of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

As at the time of filing, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa ,could not be reached on phone, while the mobile phone of the public relations officer of the command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya rang out unanswered.

But a reliable source within the command’s headquarter in Asaba confirmed the incident to Daily Sun

The source stated that the arrested person was now helping operatives with investigation into the alleged invasion and subsequent shooting in the peaceful community.