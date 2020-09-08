Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some individuals suspected to be hired thugs, yesterday, invaded the premises of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The thugs, it was gathered, converged on the Assembly complex to prevent lawmakers loyal to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, from gaining access to the complex.

A High Court, sitting in Akure, had recently reinstated the suspended lawmakers following a suit instituted by them.

The thugs, who were stationed in strategic places at the Assembly complex, were alleged to be working for a political leader in the state.

It was also alleged that many of the thugs are members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The reinstated lawmakers, it was gathered, had planned to join their colleagues at the plenary and security operatives were said to have been duly mobilised.

Although it was not certain whether or not the pro-Ajayi lawmakers gained entry into the Assembly complex, it was learnt that members of the Assembly were searched before entering the chamber.

The Assembly had been in crisis since the deputy governor resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress and there had been plots to impeach him.

Meanwhile, a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Banji Okunomo, has resigned his membership of the party.

Okunomo, a former PDP publicity secretary, who contested the governorship primary and got 90 votes, said he left the party for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

His name was among those presented to the PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, to be picked as running mate but Jegede refused.

Okunomo announced his resignation from the PDP in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area during a ZLP stakeholders’ meeting

He said he was ready to team up with former governor Olusegun Mimiko and the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to deliver the state for ZLP.