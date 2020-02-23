Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs at the weekend invaded a meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Emu-Unor community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The hoodlums were said to have disrupted the meeting shooting indiscriminately, as those in attendance scampered for safety, a development that caused a disturbance in the sleepy community.

The invasion left on its trail the death of one person suspected to be one of the thugs while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries suffered from gunshots.

It was gathered that the meeting was being held at the private residence of one of the party leaders in the area, in preparation for the forthcoming ward congress.

“They came in large numbers with the intention to disrupt the meeting and, in the process, they opened fire but the bullets hit one of the thugs,” a local source told Daily Sun.

According to the source who identified the deceased simply as Onyeka, the situation was brought under control by a team of police officers who were on patrol in the area.

The source added that one of the thugs was swiftly arrested, adding that the body of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

Daily Sun reached out to the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who unavailable for comment, while calls to the mobile phone of the Public Relations Officer of the command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, went unanswered.

However, a reliable source within the police command headquarter in Asaba confirmed the incident to Daily Sun.

The source stated that the arrested person was now helping operatives with their investigation into the alleged invasion and subsequent shooting in the community.