Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Barely five days to the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, hoodlums suspected to be political thugs of a leading political party in the state have allegedly invaded and razed the secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lokoja, the state capital.

It was gathered that the SDP secretariat located close to the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat, opposite the Lokoja Local Government Secretariat along Murtala Way, was vandalised a few days earlier before it was razed in the early hours of Monday. The first attack shattered the windows and doors of the complex, while banners, posters and other campaign materials in the offices were destroyed.

Confirming the incident in a telephone, the state chairman of the party, Mouktar Atima accused one of the major parties of “releasing their boys to unleash terror on our party.” Atima said the development was a confirmation of the several threats received recently by the party’s candidate, Natasha Akpoti. He, however, said no amount of harassment and destruction would deter the party and its candidate from contesting and winning the election. He said the SDP remains undaunted and appealed to party faithful not to be discouraged over the incident.

Reaction to the accusation against the APC, chairman of the APC campaign council, Kingsley Fanwo denied the allegation that the hoodlums were sponsored by the ruling party. He said the APC and its candidate are busy with their campaign tours around the state and “has no time for irrelevant issues.”