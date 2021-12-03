From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The campaign office of Barau Jibrin, factional leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, was set on fire by suspected thugs yesterday.

Jibril, senator representing Kano North is loyalist of Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of the state.

The building which serves as meeting point of the faction was reportedly invaded armed who vandalised and torched it.

The arsonists are alleged to be members of the faction loyal to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

It could not be ascertained at press time what triggered the attack but the two factions have been at loggerheads for some time.

The crisis of the APC in Kano worsened after parallel congresses were held by both factions on October 18.

The Shekarau faction had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Ganduje’s camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

An appeal committee set up by the national caretaker committee recognised the faction loyal to Ganduje.

The Shekarau faction has since instituted a case in court challenging the decision of the national caretaker committee.

The faction also asked the court to nullify the congresses at wards, LGAs, and state levels.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa admitted that the situation has been brought under control.

He recalled that earlier in the day, they received a distress call hat armed thugs (Yan Daba) were converging around the said complex along Maiduguri Road Kano. He said they despatched their men to the scene and arrested 13 suspected thugs.

He added that items recovered from the suspects included 34 dangerous Weapons, 23 clubs (gora), two gallons of suspected PMS (Petrol), one parcel and 30 pieces of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, charms among others

“Normalcy was immediately restored and situation under control. Investigation has commenced and suspects will be charged to court for prosecution,” he stated.

Several efforts to get the reaction of the Abdullahi Abbas-led faction proved abortive.

Meanwhile, the state government has denied report that it sealed the office complex of Nuremi Jimoh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who recently won a case against the government.

Government, in a statement by the State Bureau for Land Management, explained that the affected property situated at No C14/C16 Murtala Muhammad way belonged to Isiyaku Rabiu and sons and not the lawyer.

“Our concern is with the owner of the property and not with the tenant of the property,” the government said.

