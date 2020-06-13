The Police in Adamawa has confirmed the alleged killing of 18 suspected kidnappers by thunderstorm in neighbouring Republic of Cameroun and not in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the state police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Saturday in Yola.

The police command is reacting to viral social media reports on Friday that thunderstorm had killed 18 kidnappers in Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa.