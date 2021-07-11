From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Thunder at the weekend, killed three persons at Ngodo community in Afikpo, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state.

Daily Sun gathered that the tragic incident occurred at about 3:PM on Friday after a heavy down pour that lasted for several hours.

A resident of Afikpo, Iheukwumere Okogwu, who confirmed th incident to Journalists on Sunday in Abakaliki, disclosed that one of the deceased hailed from Cross River state and had lived in the area for years.

He said “yes, it is true that thunder killed three persons in our place. There was a heavy rainfall that day which was accompanied by serious thunder.

“The thunder killed the three persons at a spot and it occurred in two different places. It killed two in Ngodo community and another person in another place. One of those that were killed is from Cross River state who settled in Afikpo”, he said.

He described the tragedy as unfortunate and first of its kind in the area.

Police Spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, could not be reached for comments as at the time of filling the report.