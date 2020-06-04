Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A man identified as Edafe has been reportedly killed by a thunderbolt in Benin City.

The incident allegedly happened during a rainstorm.

It was gathered that the deceased was working at a building site around the Cattle Market in Asoro Hill, on Ekehuan Road, when the rain started, leading him to take refuge in a nearby uncompleted building.

The thunderbolt was said to have displaced all who took shelter in the building, striking and leaving Edafe dead instantly.

When contacted, police spokesman DSP Chidi Nwanbuzo said he was not aware of the incident but assured that when he is briefed he will get back to our correspondent.