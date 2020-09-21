Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Fifteen cows have been reportedly killed by thunderstorm that accompanied a downpour on Saturday in Ekiti State at the outskirt of Ikogosi Ekiti community, Ekiti West Local Government Area.

Asaoye of Ikogosi, Ayo Ademilua, said the incident was a natural occurrence, but strange in the town.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, Ademilua said the incident happened at the Ikogosi Warm Spring site on Ipole-Ekiti Road.

Ikogosi Warm Spring is a notable recreational and tourist centre, with confluence for warm and cold springs.

The chief said the thunder struck during a downpour that started at about 4:00pm and ended about 6:02pm.

Also, the Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti, Oba Abiodun Olorunnisola, alleged that the herders had been making spirited efforts to sell the cows to residents, describing the action as dangerous to the health of his people.

The monarch said he had reached out to his colleague at Ipole Ekiti, Oba Oladele Babatola, on the need to warn his subjects against consuming such desecrated meat.

The monarch, however, called on government to evacuate the carcasses of the cows to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in the two towns.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the incident has not been reported to the police, because it was a natural occurrence.