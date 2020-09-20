Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Fifteen cows have reportedly been killed by thunderstorm that accompanied a torrential downpour on Saturday evening in Ekiti State at the outskirt of Ikogosi Ekiti community, Ekiti West Local Government Area of the State.

The Asaoye of Ikogosi, Chief Ayo Ademilua, explained that the incident was a natural occurrence, but strange in the town.

Speaking with journalists via telephone conversation, on Sunday, Ademilua revealed that the incident happened at the Ikogosi warm spring site along Ipole-Ekiti road.

Ikogosi warm spring has been a notable recreational and tourist centre, with confluence for warm and cold springs.

The Chief said the thunder was said to have struck during a torrential downpour that started around 4:00pm and ended at 6:02pm.

“The whole town shook when the thunder struck. Later, some commuters coming into town and those returning home from their farms saw the Fulani herders who disclosed that it was thunder that killed the cattle.”

Also speaking on the novel incident, the Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti, Oba Abiodun Olorunnisola, alleged that the herders have been making spirited efforts to sell the cows to residents, describing this as dangerous to the health of his people.

The monarch said he has reached out to his colleague at Ipole Ekiti, Oba Oladele Babatola, on the need to warn their subjects against consuming such a desecrated meat.

“The two of us have alerted our subjects that there was an attempt to commence the sale of the cows and we are making concerted efforts to prevent the intending buyers.”

The monarch, however, called on government to evacuate the carcasses of the cows to prevent spread of communicable diseases in the two towns.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the incident has not been reported to the police, because it was a natural occurrence.

“We have not been told, but if the owner of the cattle later realises that someone was responsible, he will report at the police station and we will surely rise to the occasion, if such happens.”