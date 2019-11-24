Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

NO fewer than 19 cows belonging to some Fulani herdsmen were struck dead by lightning in Iba, headquarters of Ifelodun Area Office of Osun State, yesterday.

The incident happened at Apala farm on the outskirts of the town.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adekunle Okunoye, who confirmed the development, said the cattle belonged to the Fulani herdsmen living in the town.

“The people of Iba have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani herdsmen living in our domain and this will not cause any disaffection.

“The death of the cattle belonging to the Fulani herders was a natural occurrence occasioned by lightning, which struck in the town. The leadership of the community, in collaboration with the leadership of the Fulani community, are on top of the situation.

“The Eburu-in-Council has directed the owners of the cattle to burn them to avoid epidemic in the town. The community is at peace and the people live peacefully with all non-indigenes including the Fulani,” the monarch said.

The head of the Fulani community in Iba, Mr. Jimoh Bala, confirmed that the incident was a natural occurrence, which would not affect the peace of the town.

He said the people of the town are accommodating and ruled out the possibility of an attack on their cattle by their host community.