From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has advised the public to switch off electrical appliances, avoid low-lying terrains, running water, clogged water ways, standing under trees and unsecured structures, as the rainy season peaks with its accompanying thunderstorms.

He said the precautions must be strictly adhered to in the next 96 hours.

NiMET in a circular noted that the rains were expected to be predominantly intermittent in nature over the south and isolated thunderstorms over the northern parts; with chances of flash flooding of roads, low-lying settlements and river channels.

It added that moderate to heavy rainfall events are expected to be accompanied by strong winds especially over parts of Kebbi, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi and Yobe State during the forecast period.

“Hence, the public is advised to switch off electrical appliances before the rains and not during it to avoid electric shock, and be prepared for this event to avoid damages from weather-related hazards and watch out for updates.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Kebbi,

Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kwara, Niger, Nassarawa, the Federal Capital Territory,

Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Taraba, Sokoto, Kogi, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Rivers and Akwa Ibom State.

Elsewhere, no hydro-meteorological hazards are anticipated”, NiMET explained.