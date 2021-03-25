From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, blamed opaqueness in doing business for the country’s low rating by Transparency International (TI) corruption perception index.

It argued that the issue of TI low corruption perception of the country was not necessary about stealing of public funds., noting that the group’s rating of Nigeria has not correctly reflected the government’s effort to curb corruption in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this while fielding questions at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja. Mohammed said Buhari’s administration had initiated reforms to make it easier and more transparent for people to do businesses, especially in the port sector.

He noted the inconsistencies in the scores by TI over the years due to inadequate data, saying that government is taking necessary measures to communicate relevant data on all sectors. In January, Nigeria dropped three places in the 2020 corruption ranking released by TI and scored lower in number of points than in its previous year’s record, leading to the perception of worsened corruption in the country in the last one year.

On Tuesday Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and national contact of TI in Nigeria had accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of lack of transparency in the recovery of stolen assets.