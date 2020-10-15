Abimbola Omowunmi Tiamiyu, former Director of Examinations at the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), has become the new Director General of the institute.

Tiamiyu took over from Richard Borokini who retired , having served for four years.

Bimbola, as she is fondly called, attended Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago-Iwoye, where she bagged a Bachelor’s Degree (Honours) in Mathematics in 1997. Upon graduation, she was privileged to serve in Mary & Martha Juniorate, a Junior Secondary School, in Igbodo, Delta State, where the seed of her love for moulding younger generations to be better citizens were germinated and has continued to flourish progressively.

She started her Insurance Career with Great Nigeria Insurance Plc in March 1999 as a Superintendent, under the tutelage of Michael Abimbola Siyanbola, a great motivator on academic and professional excellence. In Great Nigeria Plc, she garnered underwriting experience in both Life/Pensions; and General Business Insurances; from where she moved to Cornerstone Insurance Plc in 2005.

At Cornerstone, she demonstrated expertise working in various capacities in the Life Unit, Actuarial Unit and exited as the Group Head, Central Claims Group to join the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria in April 2018 as Director (Examination).

She bagged a Master’s Degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State in the Year 2003 and equally, holds a Master of Science (Risk Management and Insurance) from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State attained in 2019. Bimbola was inducted as an Associate of the Institute in the Year 2005 and became a Fellow of the Institute in the Year 2014. She has attended numerous training and seminars both at home and abroad. She is a member of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA), where she was the Education Secretary (April 2016 till 2018) and Membership Secretary (2014 – April 2016). She has served in various sub-committees of the Life Offices at Nigeria Insurers Association, where she was the Assistant General Secretary (2013/2014). She is also a Faculty Member at the College of Insurance, Asese, Ogun State and a Certified International Labour Organisation (ILO) Micro-Insurance Trainer.