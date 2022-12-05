The lush green golf course of the Tiger Golf Club (TGC) will be agog between December 9 and 10 when the Abula International Invitational Golf tournament gets underway at the Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ojoo Ibadan.

The unique golf event, designed by Mary Okunola to celebrate Nigeria’s cultural heritage using golf, will experience the diverse and rich cultural recipe of Nigeria with Oyo State famous for its Abula delicacy.

“It is almost impossible to divorce food off culture in every region of our psycho sociological existence, and Oyo State is known as the pacesetter state of the south western region with rich in cultural heritage and excellent in hospitality”, said Okunola, the former Lady Captain of Ibadan Golf Club.

December 9, according to the scheduled programme, will be the arrival of the participants that will be coming from all notable golf clubs in Nigeria, while Cocktail and Emu oguro night will commence at 6:00pm same day.

December 10 will be the day of the tournament and closing ceremony where exciting prizes will be given to winners in various categories while a star prize of return ticket from Kenya Airways will be up for grabs by the eventual winner of the tournament.

Other distinguished people that formed the committee of the event include Olusakin Labeodan, the chairman of Abula International Invitational Tournament, while members are Segun Benson, Dolapo Okunola and Bernard Nduka, a professional golfer.