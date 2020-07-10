Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour at the 2020 Memorial Tournament, he announced yesterday. The tournament tees off July 16, at Muirfield Golf Club, in Dublin, Ohio.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week,” he tweeted. “I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there.”

The Memorial Tournament will be Woods’ first PGA Tour since the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished 68th at +11. He is a five-time champion of Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Woods, 44, skipped the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship in early March due to minor back injuries. He had not immediately joined his co-competitors when the PGA Tour returned from the coronavirus lockdown.

Woods was, however, victorious in the match when he teamed with Peyton Manning to defeat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in the charity event in May.