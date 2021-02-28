Tiger Woods is “in good spirits” after being moved to a new Los Angeles hospital for treatment from injuries he sustained in a car accident.

A statement on the golfing champion’s Twitter account said he had received successful “follow-up procedures” at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

Woods suffered a fractured leg and shattered ankle in Tuesday’s accident, which saw him cut from his vehicle.

Police say he will not face criminal charges over the single-car crash.

Friday’s tweet said the golfer and his family wanted to thank well-wishers “for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days”.

Woods was initially treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after he was removed from the wreck of his car by firefighters and paramedics.

Doctors said he had “open fractures” on the tibia and fibula of his lower right leg and a rod was inserted into the tibia. Injuries to his foot and ankle were stabilised with screws and pins.

The move to Cedars-Sinai was made “for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery,” according to a statement from Dr Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA.

Woods had been driving alone along a downhill stretch of road that has a high frequency of accidents, according to police.