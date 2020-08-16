Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will contest next week’s Northern Trust, the first of three FedEx Cup play-off events which complete the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season.

Woods is currently 47th in the FedEx Cup standings and is set to drop a few places following the conclusion of this week’s Wyndham Championship.

The top 70 after the Northern Trust at TPC Boston qualify for the second event, the BMW Championship in Chicago, but only the top 30 after that advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta, won last year by Rory McIlroy.

Woods has played just four tournaments in 2020 and finished in a tie for 37th in the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.