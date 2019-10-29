Tiger Woods equalled the PGA Tour record of 82 tournament wins with victory at the Zozo Championship.

The 43-year-old world number 10 had seven holes to finish in Japan on Monday as he matched fellow American Sam Snead’s record, set in 1965. It was his first event since having his fifth knee operation nine weeks ago. In April, Woods won his first major for 11 years with victory at the Masters, leaving him three short of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles.

Snead was aged 52 when he won for the final time on the PGA Tour, while Nicklaus was 46 when he lifted the last of his major trophies.

After his record-equalling victory, Woods said: “As far as playing until 52, I hope that’s the case.