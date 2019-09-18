“On the basis of ‘shortly’, I flew back to Nigeria on July 27 to drop my passport, attend to some business and the SPE NAICE 2019, and hopefully get it back for my return trip to the Netherlands on August 12.

“After waiting for a few days, without being contacted, I reached out to TLSContact and was told that I needed to wait to be invited. Several emails later from me, for which all I received was automated messages, I flew back to the Netherlands on August 12, as planned.

“I then contacted UKVI by phone (note that TLSContact in Lagos has no phone number they can be reached at – part of their scam), each time paying about £15-£20 by credit card, above my provider’s usual charges. UKVI opened a case for me on August 21 that would take 15 working days, making it impossible for me to attend my daughter’s graduation on September 2.

“On Monday, August 26, and after spending over £80 calling UKVI, their agent asked me to contact immigration lawyers, as I clearly had a valid grievance. Apparently, nobody is now sure of where this visa decision is. UKVI say they cannot find it in their system as it’s been auctioned and TLSContact is not sure if they have it, or if it is in the British Consulate in Abuja or Lagos.

“Having contacted a UK immigration lawyer and a lawyer in Lagos, I will sue UKVI & TLSContact, not for rejecting a visa (which I understand is their prerogative), but by frustrating the process of issuing one they have granted by their ineptitude.