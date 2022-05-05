Security has been beefed up in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital as President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday begin a two-day working visit to the state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also observed that streets in the capital city wore new looks with different security personnel seen at strategic locations.

NAN observed that among the security personnel on guard are soldiers, policemen, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN in Abakaliki said they look forward to the presidential visit to the state.

Mr Eugene Nwangele, described the visit as relevant, especially when stakeholders in the Southeast zone are expected to present issues that bothers the zone and country at large to Buhari.

Nwangele said the visit would also give the people of the state in particular and south east in general a sense recognition and belonging.

Mr Chijioke Ama commended the landmark projects and transformational policies in that have taken place in the state in the last few years.

“Yes, Ebonyi is fast developing, I thank the President for visiting us,” Ama said.

Mrs Juliet Egbo, a petty trader said that she had started experiencing high patronage in her business as more residents come out to welcome Buhari.

“There is need to stabilise the economy of the country to reduce the hardship being experienced by citizens,” she said.

NAN reports that various groups, youths, women are in their colorful attires in different streets ready to welcome the president to the state. (NAN)

