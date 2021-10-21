There is tight security at the Federal High Court Abuja as the court sets to continue the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),Nnamdi Kanu.

A large number of security personnel were deployed to the court premises and it’s surrounding to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Entrances leading to the court premises were barricaded by a combination of gun-weilding Department of State Services (DSS) operatives, the Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and men of the Nigerian Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at about 8:02am, a heavily fortified security convoy arrived the court premises, which appeared to be carrying Kanu.

As at the time of filing this report, journalists, lawyers and litigants were standing outside the court premises as they were denied entrance.

NAN reports that Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

He had been granted bail in April 2017 for health reasons but skipped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court. He later left Nigeria after soldiers raided his father's residence in Abia state in November 2017. IPOB was subsequently declared a terrorist group by the defence headquarters and court after the south-east governors proscribed it. The Federal Government arrested Kanu. NAN reports that on June 28,Justice Binta Nyako gave the order that he be remanded in DSS custody. NAN reports that counsel to the prosecution, S. M. Labaran also applied that the trial of Kanu that was earlier slated for Oct. 20 be brought forward.(NAN)

