There is heavy presence of security at the premises of the Niger state judiciary as the governorship election petition tribunal delivers judgement on a petition brought before it by the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Umar Nasko challenging the eligibility of the incumbent governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of the APC in the March 9th governorship election held in the state.

After the March 9th governorship election which the Niger state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello was declared winner, the two ex-Military Officers sons took their battle to the election tribunal with the PDP candidate and son of former FCT minister Major-General Gado Nasko (rtd), Umar Nasko challenging the eligibility of governor Bello, the son of former Military governor of Kano state, col. Sani Bello (rtd) and his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso.

The PDP and its governorship candidate are not challenging the outcome of the 2019 election but rather the eligibility of the governor and his deputy in the election.

