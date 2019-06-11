Security was beefed up at the National Assembly, as members-elect continue accreditation ahead of inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that all staff and visitors were critically checked before being allowed entry into the premises.

NAN also reported that those who could not identify themselves properly were turned back.

There were security operatives at strategic areas, while movement around designated areas for accreditation were limited.

Activities at the National Assembly, ranging from erecting of tent, renovation of structures and decoration went on in mapped out areas; to make the occasion colourful.

There was, however, heightened tension as people were seen in clusters; discussing their expectations of the day.

From the list released by Independent National Electoral Commission, there are 62 All Progressives Congress senators-elect, 44 People’s Democratic Party senators-elect and one Young Progressives Party senator-elect, while two senatorial seats in Imo State are outstanding.