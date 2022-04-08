From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Insecurity might have taken flight as thousands of Tijjaniyya sect followers from other countries converged on Zamfara State with their Nigerian counterparts to pray and celebrate the annual Maulud of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass.

Prayers were offered to eliminate multifaceted trials, especially the insecurity in the state. And the event, held recently, ended peacefully without any security hitch.

When Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle attended the annual event last year in Sokoto State, he sought to host it this year in his state. And he was granted the request.

It was a Mecca of sorts in Gusau, Zamfara State, where Muslims from all walks of life gathered for the event. It was also a hectic day for everyone that attended the programme due to the crowd.

Even Gov. Matawalle could not easily gain access to the venue, as he patiently submitted to the mercy of enthusiastic celebrants. High-calibre politicians, religious and opinion leaders, among other dignitaries, graced the event.

The governor underscored the essence of gatherings in Islam where everyone is expected to pray as God accepts congregational prayers. He said Zamfara needed the prayer of the faithful to eliminate the multifaceted trials in the state, especially in the area of insecurity.

While calling for unity among Nigerian Muslims, Matawalle said the ceremony was another avenue where Muslims across the world gathered to praise Allah and his messenger, Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I will not hesitate to grant the hosting of next year’s Maulud if requested by the organising committee,” Matawalle enthused.

He urged all participants at the Maulud ground to channel their prayers for peace and unity of Nigeria.

The leader of Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, enjoined all Muslims to be abreast with the changes taking place in their society and join hands for the progress of the ummah. He promised to help the movement to be reckoned with in national and international discourse.

Another leader of the movement, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Nyass, also called on the members, especially their leaders, to unite all the members and eschew actions that could lead to their division. He thanked all the leaders of the movement in Nigeria for decades of service to the group and to Islam as a whole.

“The basic lesson derivable from this event is that honesty, resilience in pursuit of goal and being truthful to the people can fetch a leader outstanding success. We pray that peace will continue to increase and reign in Zamfara, where everyone can come and do business and invest without any regret,” he said.

The occasion witnessed the turbaning of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the grand patron and leader of the Tijjaniyya sect in Nigeria, a position his grandfather, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi I, held until his demise in the early 1980s.

In his acceptance speech, Sanusi assured the sect in Nigeria that he would do everything possible to see the sect and the people make progress.